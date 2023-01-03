Nvidia Officially Brings RTX 40-Series GPUs To New Laptops

For gaming, NVIDIA specifically called out ray-traced games as the biggest beneficiary of the latest architecture improvements, with an "RT Overdrive" mode touting up to four times better performance in titles like "Cyberpunk 2077." What's that mean? You'll be able to enjoy the full graphical fidelity of these games the way developers intended, giving you all the newest bells and whistles without taking a huge hit to framerate. Full DLSS 3 support helps here, too.

But this 40-series launch is also heavily geared toward professional creatives. One of its claims is huge rendering time savings for 3D modeling suites like Blender – a rendering queue that took 2 hours on older hardware could now be completed in as little as 10 minutes, according to NVIDIA. It also features dual AV1 encoders for better live streaming performance and up to 50% faster video rendering.

Better yet, it's said that models on the lower end of 40-series GPUs — comprising the 4050, 4060, and 4070 — comfortably fit within the increasingly popular 14-inch form factor. In years past, you'd have to sacrifice portability for power, but it sounds like this ultralight workhorse will be able to double as your gaming laptop, which is a boon for the shoulders of backpack-carriers everywhere.

The first 4080 and 4090 gaming laptops will ship February 8 starting at $1,999, while 4050 through 4070 models will arrive February 22 for a $999 starting price. More than 170 40-series models are already in development.