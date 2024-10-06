Nvidia Vs. AMD: Pros And Cons Of Each Graphics Card Brand

Nvidia and AMD are the biggest graphics card manufacturers out there by a wide margin. These two companies remain dominant in the industry, even with Intel's desktop graphics cards trying to provide some extra competition. Both manufacturers have made their presence known as fierce rivals, offering similar features and performance at various price points. So which manufacturer is the best overall?

There are a number of different benefits from going with either Nvidia's GeForce graphics cards or AMD's Radeon cards. From better performance to more useful features, these brands manage to stand toe-to-toe with each other on many different levels. Which graphics card brand you should pick will depend on what attributes you value more, as well as what you're willing to live without.

Of course, the GPU industry moves quickly, so we can only guarantee that the information in this article is accurate as of 2024. As such, don't expect considerations to be given for yet-to-be-released graphics cards such as Nvidia's rumored 50-series. With that in mind, here are the strengths and weaknesses of the Nvidia and AMD cards currently on the market.

