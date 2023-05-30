ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 Serves Up Liquid Metal Cooling

Asus has unveiled a new limited edition Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that ditches the concept of fans in favor of a novel liquid metal design, which actually claims to offer a record performance boost. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 looks unlike any GPU out there with a unique dual-pump design, but more importantly, it is touted to provide "the highest out-of-the-box boost clocks of any RTX 4090 in the world."

The company is no stranger to using liquid metal to handle thermals on computing machines. In fact, Asus has its own patented process for safely applying Liquid Metal over the CPU in some ROG series gaming machines. However, this is the first time that Asus has attempted the feat for a GPU, and the results look as if they belong to an art collection.

As good as liquid metal happens to be at its thermal conductivity job, it's also corrosive to other metals like aluminum, and leakage could lead to a short circuit across the circuit board. To avoid that, Asus put UV resin bordering the GPU die, and then plastered two extra layers between the PCB and the die so that the liquid metal doesn't leak out and damage other parts — especially considering that this custom edition GPU can be safely mounted vertically or horizontally.