Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G Review: Big GPU, Giant Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nvidia released its RTX 4000 series graphics cards towards the end of 2022, with the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. These graphics cards, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, promise large performance boosts generation-over-generation in specific games. The GeForce RTX 4080 was supposed to launch in two versions, one that costs $899 with 12GB of graphics memory and one that costs $1,199 with 16GB of graphics memory.

Just before the market release, Nvidia decided to pull the release of the RTX 4080 model with 12GB of VRAM after PC enthusiasts pointed out that the graphics memory wasn't the only difference in specifications, with differing CUDA core counts, a lower memory interface (192-bit compared to 256-bit), and a lower power draw. Nvidia announced that the "RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it's not named right."

Now Nvidia has rebranded that card to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The same 12GB of graphics memory as the ill-fated RTX 4080 12GB, the same core specifications, but with a nice surprise — a price that starts from $799, a full $100 lower than the earlier plans.

We've got one on the testbench: the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070Ti Gaming OC 12G. This graphics card costs $899.99, with a mild factory overclock and a large cooling solution with three axial fans. It directly competes with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT at that price. Let's dive into how the performance differs between the two graphics cards and the last generation of Nvidia's RTX cards. Gigabyte sent us this graphics card for the purpose of this review.