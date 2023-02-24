AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Review: The Price Of 4K Gaming

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT reference model we're reviewing here is the smaller of the two graphics cards released by the company this generation, at 276mm long. The card is a 2.5-slot design, so expect to lose access to multiple PCIe slots when installed on a motherboard unless the air cooler is swapped for a water-cooling block. It uses three fans to cool the hefty heatsink, which is enclosed with a futuristic plastic shroud. A full-coverage backplate protects the back of the PCB from damage while likely serving as a heatsink for the components on that side. The card weighed 1530g on our scale.

The card is well put together, and the fully-enclosed design covers the PCB edges and other areas that often look unsightly on consumer electronics. That doesn't affect the working of the card one iota, but it does fit with the premium price tag AMD is selling this card for.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

AMD used tried-and-tested eight-pin PCI Express power connectors to power the RX 7900 XT, with two providing the necessary wattage for the card. No need for cable adapters here or upgrading your power supply as long as you have one of 750W capacity or more. The card has two DisplayPort 2.1 ports that can support an 8K display at 165Hz or two 8K at 60Hz each. One HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C port with DP 1.2 passthrough round out the connectivity options. It connects to the motherboard using a PCI-Express 4.0 x16 interface.