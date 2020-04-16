Crysis Remastered officially confirmed with new teaser trailer

More than a decade ago, the original Crysis was setting the standard for PC gaming graphics, so much so that it wound up spawning the “but can it run Crysis?” meme. As it turns out, it won’t be long before a number of machines will be running Crysis, as Crytek confirmed Crysis Remastered today.

Crysis Remastered was actually leaked earlier today, but Crytek just confirmed it a short time ago by releasing a new teaser trailer for the game. The trailer shows us next to nothing, but it does confirm that Crysis Remastered will be landing on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The fact that Crysis Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch is definitely going to get a lot of attention, given that once upon a time, Crysis was the domain of high-end PCs. As with many cross-platform titles these days, we’d expect Crytek to have to make some graphics concessions to get this game up and running on the Switch, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for some Switch gameplay at some point in the future.

It’ll be interesting to see what this means for the Crysis series as a whole. The franchise has sat dormant since Crysis 3 released in 2013, which means that we haven’t seen a new game in the series yet this generation. Perhaps this remaster means that we’ll eventually see a Crysis 4? Given that we hardly know anything about Crysis Remastered, that could be a stretch, but we’ll see what happens once the remaster is out.

As for when that will happen, your guess is as good as ours. Crytek hasn’t announced a release date for Crysis Remastered yet, merely saying it’s “coming soon.” We’ll let you know when the company announces more, so stay tuned for that.