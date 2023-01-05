The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Is Out Now. Here's How To Get One Before They're Gone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nvidia's course correction graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, is finally hitting shelves in the U.S. and U.K. The desktop GPU from Nvidia began its journey as the GeForce RTX 4080, boasting 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X memory flavors.

But the $899 price tag wasn't really palatable, especially compared to what AMD had to offer. Nvidia quickly realized the mistake, admitting that hawking two graphics cards with an identical "4080 designation is confusing." The launch plans for the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) GPU were scrapped, and it was only at CES 2023 that Nvidia re-introduced it as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, a graphics engine packing 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X memory, a 192-bit memory interface, and a peak clock speed of 2.61 GHz.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti starts at $799, a nice $100 cheaper than its scrapped predecessor. Interestingly, Nvidia hasn't listed a Founders Edition build of this particular GPU. For the uninitiated, a Founders Edition usually happens to be the most affordable version of an Nvidia GPU and it is typically exclusive to the company's own website, barring special retail partnerships with companies like BestBuy.