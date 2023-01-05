The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Is Out Now. Here's How To Get One Before They're Gone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nvidia's course correction graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, is finally hitting shelves in the U.S. and U.K. The desktop GPU from Nvidia began its journey as the GeForce RTX 4080, boasting 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X memory flavors.
But the $899 price tag wasn't really palatable, especially compared to what AMD had to offer. Nvidia quickly realized the mistake, admitting that hawking two graphics cards with an identical "4080 designation is confusing." The launch plans for the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) GPU were scrapped, and it was only at CES 2023 that Nvidia re-introduced it as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, a graphics engine packing 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X memory, a 192-bit memory interface, and a peak clock speed of 2.61 GHz.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti starts at $799, a nice $100 cheaper than its scrapped predecessor. Interestingly, Nvidia hasn't listed a Founders Edition build of this particular GPU. For the uninitiated, a Founders Edition usually happens to be the most affordable version of an Nvidia GPU and it is typically exclusive to the company's own website, barring special retail partnerships with companies like BestBuy.
It's flying off the shelves already
Without a Founders Edition, you'll have to rely on third-party brands that make their own versions. Currently, Nvidia's US website lists Asus, Gigabyte, PNY, and Zotac as the brands selling a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti card at the lowest price, which is $799 a pop. MSI is asking $839, while Gigabyte is selling three other variants that cost $849 and $899. There's no EVGA model this time around because of an allegedly dead partnership.
Here's a list of all the trims currently listed on newegg:
- ZOTAC GAMING AMP Extreme AIRO $999
- ASUS ROG Strix $1,049
- ZOTAC GAMING Trinity $849
- ASUS TUF Gaming OC Edition $1,579
- ASUS TUF Gaming $1,002
- GALAX $1,369
- AX X3W $1,299
- GALAX Metal Master $1,399
- MSI Suprim $1,599
- INNO3D X3 $1,499
- MSI Ventus $839
- MSI Gaming $899
- MSI Suprim $949
- Gigabyte WindForce $899
- Gigabyte Aero $899
- Gigabyte Windforce Eagle $849
Over at BestBuy are the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards that are in stock:
You might want to act quickly as some of the models have already sold out. You can also try your luck at Amazon, but the prices are significantly higher. In case you fancy a pre-built PC, you can find a few options from CyberPowerPC, MSI, and iBuyPower here, packing the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF processor.