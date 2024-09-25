9 Features To Look Out For When Buying A Gaming TV

Back in the day, the conventional wisdom for gaming was this: you chose game consoles for convenience and comfort, and a gaming PC to push graphic settings to their limits. Consoles are affordable and let you use your existing TV, while a PC rig could easily cost thousands of dollars before factoring in the cost of the monitor. The monitor was a whole thing of its own because — if you were really devoted to the hobby — it needed to support a faster frame rate and lower latency than a TV.

Advertisement

However, times have changed. The PlayStation 5 was already a huge console leap up, with the coming PlayStation 5 Pro packing upgraded graphics worthy of a high-end gaming rig. Since they're meant to be played from the couch, they now need a proper TV to put them through their paces. How do you choose one?

There's nothing stopping you from using your existing living room TV, and you'll probably have a great experience with it. However, these panels are intended for media watching, which traditionally has a low frame rate (24 FPS). A proper, dedicated gaming TV has a different set of standards. It may be a bit of an investment, but it lets your console really spread its wings. So if you want to avoid the pitfalls of buying a TV – and get features that aren't just marketing fluff — here's a quick guide on finding the right one for you.

Advertisement