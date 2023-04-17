12 Major Soundbar Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Flat-screen TVs are, on the whole, a giant leap forward in home entertainment. We no longer have to give up much of our living space to accommodate an unsightly, boxy appliance that commands attention in any room. Yet when it came to space-saving, attractive televisions, a significant compromise had to be made for sound quality, and this is where the soundbar comes in.

Accurate sound reproduction demands the acoustic properties of more prominent speakers, and, for the most part, the slimline cones in flat-screen units don't cut it. The soundbar is an essential addition to any home theater setup, and it provides better audio clarity across a broader frequency spectrum, especially when combined with an accompanying subwoofer.

Here, we take a deep dive into the biggest soundbar brands and how they compare according to their products' sound quality, value for money, features, and functionality. In this instance, it is necessary to consider a wide range of models to suit different consumer budgets, requirements, and technical elements, such as frequency responses, audio processing, mobile connectivity, and the materials used in their construction. Let's jump right in.