Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones celebrate brand’s 75 years

There is no shortage of truly wireless stereo or TWS earbuds these days from a wide number of brands. Only a few of those, however, can claim the prestige of a brand that has been around for decades in the audio market. Klipsch is one of those, and the company is celebrating having been around for 75 years, putting its name on a range of products that promise quality audio experiences in premium designs. To commemorate that anniversary, it is launching the TII True Wireless ANC earphones, bringing active noise cancellation technology to its most portable earbuds yet.

ANC works by utilizing multiple microphones in the buds to analyze ambient noise and putting out audio waves that cancel those frequencies. In the Klipsch T5 II’s case, each bud has two mics for that purpose, one on the outside and the other near the speaker inside for feedforward and feedback noise cancellation. This, Klipsch promises, provides better ANC for sound in both low and high frequencies, from 20 Hz all the way up to 1 kHz.

That said, ANC is really no longer new to TWS earbuds these days, but Klipsch’s latest pair does have some tricks up its sleeves. Although it does have buttons for control, the T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones also utilizes the company’s Bragi Moves that use head gestures for hands-free control, like nodding or shaking your head to accept or reject calls, respectively.

Of course, Klipsch is also proud of its partnership with Dirac to bring Dirac HD Sound quality to the listening experience. The earbuds boast 5 hours of battery life with ANC (7 hours without) or a total of 15 hours with ANC (21 hours without) with the case. The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones are available now and sell for $299.

Klipsch is also launching a T5 II True Wireless ANC McLaren Edition earphones pictured above, featuring the Formula 1 racing marque’s signature colors. The case’s outer shell is also molded to mimic the pattern of racing tires, and the package includes a dual-position wireless charging pad with the same design cues. This special edition is now also available for $349.