Polk Audio React soundbar with Alexa built-in is made for home theaters

Polk Audio has introduced React, a soundbar with Alexa made for home theaters. The model packs a bunch of high-end features, as well as support for ‘virtually any TV’ and remotes, according to the company. Among other things, React supports Alexa multi-room playback for users who have invested in the Alexa ecosystem.

The Polk Audio React soundbar packs a pair of mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and two passive radiators. The speaker is 34.02-inches long, meaning it will fit nicely underneath most modern TVs. The soundbar sports Polk’s Voice Adjust tech, enabling users to adjust voice levels so that spoken content is easier to hear.

Among other things, the React soundbar has preset sound modes available with a single button for optimizing the audio, plus users can get an optional subwoofer and rear surrounds for the best home entertainment setup. Features include 5.1-channel surround sound and HDMI connectivity, as well as a USB-A port, optical input, and Bluetooth.

Because the speaker has Alexa built-in, you can use it as a giant smart speaker — it includes four far-field microphones, plus it can be used as part of an Alexa multi-home setup for those who own multiple Alexa smart speakers.

The soundbar comes with a remote control and HDMI cable, as well as an optical cable and wall-mount template. The Polk Audio React soundbar is available through the company’s website now for $249 USD, though it is listed as out of stock at the moment.