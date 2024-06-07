11 Important Mistakes To Avoid When Buying A New TV

Guilty of binging "Shōgun" or "Ripley" deep into the evening hours lately? There's nothing to be ashamed about. Per Statista, most people watch at least 2 to 3 hours of television each day. This is in addition to spending about seven hours per day on the internet per a Data Reportal report — almost half of which is used to stream videos. Netflix may have done away with password sharing, but America's communal watering hole continues to be a big living room TV, just as the radio was in days of yore.

TV tech is better than ever, and there are great products for budgets of all sizes. But in a market replete with options, a curious dilemma emerges: all the great options creates the paradox of choice, whereby simply making a decision is next to impossible. So when you do eventually pull the trigger on a set, it would be incredibly painful to discover, post-unboxing, that it wasn't right for you.

It might be tempting to go all in when there's a flash sale at your retailer of choice, but we recommend holding off for just a second. We've got a handful of key tips that'll ensure you get a new TV (or an upgrade for an existing one) that's worth the investment. Here are 12 big mistakes that everyone makes when buying a television, and how to avoid them.