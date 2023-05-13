How To Set Up Your Chromecast With Google TV (2023)

Trying to find the perfect streaming device for your home can be confusing, so sometimes, it's best to go with the product that has it all. Fortunately, Chromecast with Google TV gives you everything from a stable device to download and utilize video streaming apps like Netflix and HBO Max, and hardware to also cast content from your laptop or mobile device.

Formerly known as Android TV, Google TV offers the same benefits as the previous software. The software giant is at the tail-end of a two-year transition process from its existing streaming service, so you may already own a TV from one of the compatible models, such as Sony or Hisense. If you do, it's important to note that you'll only want to use one or the other.

Setting up Chromecast with Google TV is just as easy as other popular streaming devices, such as Roku and Apple TV. Whether you're a tech expert or a novice, you should be up and running quickly.