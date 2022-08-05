HBO Max And Discovery+ Merger Confirmed: Here's What We Know

If your budget is being stretched thin because of the number of streaming services you're subscribed to, you may be in luck. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced some pretty big news related to HBO Max and Discovery+ in their second-quarter earnings call. The platforms are set to merge, and that has some pretty big knock-on effects for subscribers.

HBO Max originally launched in May of 2020 and added its second subscription tier around a year later in June 2021. The streaming service has an ad-free option priced at $14.99 per month and a cheaper option with ads for $9.99 per month. The platform has been home to highly rated HBO shows from previous years — like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Game of Thrones." HBO Max also produced a few successful originals, including "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "Tokyo Vice," and "Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness." Alongside the shows they produce themselves, HBO managed to snatch some highly successful shows from other platforms. Comedy Central's "South Park" had previously been featured in its entirety on both Netflix and Hulu at various points. It's now found a home on HBO Max.

If your deepest desires involve watching Guy Fieri stuff himself with weird, grease-coated, food, or you just really like BBC nature documentaries, then there's a fair chance you already have Discovery+. The documentary-centric streaming platform's subscriptions start at just $4.99, and that will get you access to business and hobby-based reality shows like "American Chopper," "Deadliest Catch," and "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."