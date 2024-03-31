5 Affordable Bose Surround Sound Alternatives For Any Budget

Bose has long been one of the most recognizable names in audio. Though the company dates back to 1964, it's been a household name since 1993's introduction of the Wave Radio, which was advertised incredibly aggressively across all of mass media. These days, the brand is probably best known for its noise-canceling headphones, some of which are sold under the QuietComfort line. Though other companies might deliver better sound quality, Bose is generally considered to have the best noise cancellation in the best overall package. And if you were to go shopping at Best Buy or similar stores, other Bose products will also be displayed prominently, as well, especially soundbars, wireless surround sound systems, and Bluetooth speakers.

There are a couple of problems with Bose, though: One is that, despite their marketing suggesting otherwise, Bose products are not exactly balanced, audiophile-grade gear, resulting in a common refrain among hi-fi enthusiasts being "no highs, no lows, must be Bose." And despite this, Bose gear is pretty expensive, more so than a lot of what would be considered budget audiophile gear. If you want the best possible noise cancellation tech in your headphones, then Bose is the way to go. Otherwise? There are often better buys to be had, particularly when it comes to surround sound systems.

If you want a full Bose surround system, you need to get the wireless Steal The Thunder system for $1,397.00, and that's too rich for most people. So let's take a look at what you can pick up for a lot less, instead.