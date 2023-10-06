Why Audiophiles Have Problems With Beats Headphones

The main reason that audiophiles have long been sour on Beats headphones is that the sound quality isn't very good, especially for the price. More specifically, Beats had a distinct sound signature instead of providing a flat frequency response that accurately represented all ends of the sound spectrum. High-end/audiophile brands and some brands with headphones of different price points and quality levels, like Sennheiser, do this quite well. But Beats emphasized the low end of the spectrum, especially the bass. And it didn't even do that particularly well.

"Many audiophiles would have you believe Beats are bad because [they] have too much bass," wrote LifeHacker's Whitson Gordon when answering a reader question about Beats in 2014. "I disagree. It's that they have too much low-quality bass, with even worse mids and treble. If you want to hear what Beats sound like, pull up your equalizer and ram the midbass frequencies up. Hear that loud, boomy, awful noise? That's what Beats sound like."

In a word? Beats headphones sounded muddy. Brands like V-Moda and Sennheiser were putting out what were effectively better versions of Beats — bass-emphasized headphones that didn't sacrifice sound quality or come off as overpriced. But according to Beats' Jimmy Iovine? It didn't matter. "We got dumped on by audiophiles on day one," Iovine told Inc. in 2014. "We wanted to recreate that excitement of being in the studio. That's why people listen." Your mileage may vary as to whether Beats accomplished this goal per se, but the company did create a brand that projected that image regardless.

These days, some Beats headphones are lauded for flatter frequency response, but was that ever the point of the brand to begin with?