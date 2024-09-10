PS5 Pro: Price, New Features, And Is The Upgrade Really Worth It?

Remember the time when we witnessed people lining up for hours just to be able to purchase a boxed PlayStation 5 before stock ran out yet again? The PlayStation 5 was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020, and the fact that the hype surrounding it has gradually died down four years later is no surprise. While many anticipated Sony to follow its previous pattern of refreshing a console with a "Pro" variant on the PlayStation 5's third anniversary last year, the gaming giant introduced the PlayStation 5 Slim instead.

Rumors and leaks about a potential PS5 Pro started surfacing earlier this year during March 2024, and sure enough, Sony officially announced the Pro variant of the PlayStation 5 today. The newest console is undoubtedly at the higher end of what the rumors suggested price-wise, and will retail for a hefty price of $700.

Ultimately, this raises the question — what does the PlayStation 5 Pro bring to the table, and are they compelling enough to convince you to upgrade? Or, would it be worth using the new release to your advantage and consider purchasing the PlayStation 5 at a discounted price instead?