Ray Tracing Explained: What It Is, And How It Works

Unless you're a physicist, you probably don't pay too much mind to the function of light in your daily life. Light is light, right? When there is light, we see, and when there isn't, we don't. But light is one of the most complicated forms of energy in our world, illuminating all that we see in ways both obvious and subtle, from the colors of the trees outside your window to the shadows in the corner of your closet.

Now, imagine trying to simulate such an overwhelming natural force, not just superficially, but as it truly is. It sounds incredibly daunting, doesn't it? Once upon a time, such a thing may have been completely incomprehensible, but thanks to advances in modern rendering technology, it's quite possible and downright achievable. It's all thanks to a powerful function of modern graphical devices that we know as ray tracing. So, what exactly is ray tracing, and how does it make digital graphics more realistic?