Everything We've Learned From The Big PS5 Pro Leaks

It's about as official as it can be without being official: Sony is readying the PlayStation 5 Pro for release by the end of 2024 as its mid-generation upgrade to the PlayStation 5. After months of rumors, more concrete leaks about specifics surfaced in mid-March via reports from Insider Gaming and the YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead. with Insider Gaming also making a point to say they independently confirmed the latter report.

Almost a month later, Sony seemingly confirmed that the Moore's Law is Dead video contained legitimate documentation from a PlayStation developer portal by using a DMCA takedown request to have the video removed from YouTube on grounds of copyright infringement. (The video survives only on The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.) On the same day of the takedown, The Verge also independently confirmed various hardware details of the PlayStation Pro by obtaining internal documents. Between the takedown and a more established tech news outlet confirming the leaks, it can't really be denied anymore: We know what the PS5 Pro is going to look like.