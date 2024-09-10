Does The PS5 Pro Have A Disc Drive?
After much anticipation and everything we've learned from the PS5 Pro leaks, Sony has officially unveiled the console, and it packs in some meaningful upgrades. For starters, the GPU has received 67% more Compute Units and 28% faster memory, which helps the PS5 Pro churn out games with up to 45% faster rendering, according to Sony.
This is also met with improved ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which leverages AI to upscale games with sharper details. Existing PS5 games such as "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "Alan Wake 2", and "The Last of Us Part II Remastered" will be updated to take advantage of the better hardware.
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Game Boost also make a return, both of which should offer smoother gameplay and wider compatibility on the beefed up console. The PS5 Pro supports 8K gaming, which is a promise that its predecessor couldn't keep.
The console will be available for purchase starting November 7 and will run you a cool $699. Unlike previous generations, however, you only get one SKU — and it does not sport the optical disc drive. With the industry largely moving to downloadable games as the standard, Sony appears to be doubling down on a digital future with the PS5 Pro — at least out of the box.
You can add a disc drive to the PS5 Pro
Though the PS5 Pro retains nearly the same dimensions and a familiar design, it is sold as a disc-less console — dropping the PS5 Digital Edition vs Disc Version dilemma consumers were met with previously. Interested buyers can purchase the existing Blu-ray Disc Drive add-on that retails at $79, and supports 4K Ultra HD media playback. Installation involves swapping out the existing side panel and clicking the disc drive in place — no tools necessary.
Users will also be able to swap out the side cover eventually, but owing to the new design of the vents, existing PS5 covers will not be compatible with the PS5 Pro. The console also comes equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and ships with the excellent DualSense wireless controller. While the exclusion of an optical disc drive from the get-go might be a little irksome, the larger 2TB SSD should be a delight, especially given how voluminous games have gotten over the years. Additionally, you have always been able to add an M.2 SSD to your PS5 console, and this model is no different.