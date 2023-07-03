How To Install An M.2 SSD In Your PS5

Gamers worldwide embraced the release of the PlayStation 5 with record enthusiasm. However, the console's storage options quickly proved inadequate for many. A growing library of innovative, immersive, and sizeable games created an urgent need for more storage space. While external storage devices can help expand capacity, it is a clunky solution that defeats the purpose of a cutting-edge next-gen console like the PS5. That's where an M.2 SSD can come into play.

This piece of hardware isn't your average storage device. You're probably familiar with SSDs and their advantages compared to traditional HDDs. However, M.2 SSDs have a unique combination of tiny size and speed that sets them apart for gaming. This compact device can fit your console's existing expansion slot and provide a factory-quality read/write rate — as well as storage for games and apps.

While expanding a PS5's storage capacity with an M.2 SSD offers many benefits, the prospect of installing an M.2 SSD might appear daunting to some. Fortunately, it's a highly straightforward task that only requires a few tools, all of which you probably already have in a kitchen drawer. You should be able to finish in less than 10 minutes — however, if you don't peg yourself as the DIY type, your local gaming repair shop can help for a small fee.