PS5 Digital Edition Vs Disc Version: Which Is Worth Buying In 2023?

With additional delivery fees from takeout providers, consumers have become rather familiar with the concept of paying more for the sake of convenience. This isn't really a concern with a Digital Edition PS5. In fact, the reverse is true. The freedom to immediately download an available title from the digital storefront at any time is quite the boon. It comes at a decreased retail cost, too: The original RRP of the Digital Edition was $399.99, a full $100 cheaper than the disc version, and it's pretty much stuck to that price point.

For gamers on stricter budgets, the digital-only model has an obvious advantage immediately. You can pick up an extra game, DualSense controller, another fantastic PS5 accessory, or some combination of these for the price difference, thereby gaining more bang for your buck — if you're not concerned by the digital-only stipulation. Digital certainly seems to be the way the wind is blowing in the industry, too: In June 2020, prior to the PS5's release, market analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted, "we entered the current console generation (2013) with digital downloads accounting for around 5-10% of unit sales. Now we're entering next gen with 50%+ as standard." Those numbers have only grown since then.

The considerable bulk of the base PlayStation 5 model is also a factor. After a design tweak in 2022, the disc version weighs approximately 3.9 kg, and the Digital Edition 3.4 kg. The "new" model was also deemed to have 12mm less width. That lack of a drive for physical games certainly makes a difference in form factor.