PS6: Features We Want To See From Sony's Next Console That The PS5 Doesn't Have
Although the PlayStation 5 is not even three years old yet, having first hit store shelves at the end of 2020, that hasn't stopped many gamers and analysts from looking ahead at what Sony's next console could include. After all, despite the PS5 being an advanced piece of hardware and arguably the most powerful home console ever made — with plenty of impressive features and abilities — it still has a few drawbacks that could be addressed with Sony's next iteration.
Whether its features that have been dropped in the PS5 compared to its predecessors or things that its competitors can do, a hypothetical PS6 console has plenty of areas where it could improve and expand its capabilities. We've looked at some of the biggest things that are missing in the PS5 but that would make useful additions to Sony's next console whenever it is announced over the next few years.
Pins
Pins might not sound like that much of a big deal when it comes to the next PlayStation console, but they are definitely something that is missed from the current iteration of the PS5. Numerous users on Reddit have pointed out how useful the feature would be, giving players the opportunity to add shortcuts to their favorite games and apps on the dashboard to provide easy access. This was something that was also missing from the PS4 for much of its life and it is something that could come to the current-generation console via an update. However, it would certainly be a feature that fans would like to see come as default on Sony's next offering.
This is especially important given how much customization Microsoft allows with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S systems. Players can add games and apps to the home of the dashboard and the guide, as well as being able to put games into multiple folders and a Play Later section, so it is easy to keep track of games you want to play in the near future but might not even have installed right this second.
Web browser
The PS3 and PS4 both had built-in web browsers as well as apps from other providers that would allow users to surf the web. However, the latest console doesn't have any such feature, with Sony not bothering to add the ability as the company felt players would have many other options available if they wanted to browse the internet. In some respects, this makes a lot of sense. After all, the majority of players will likely have some sort of smart device, be it a cell phone or tablet, or have access to a computer. Throw in the fact that using a web browser without a keyboard and mouse or a touch screen is clunky, and it is understandable why so few people actually used the feature on previous PlayStation consoles.
Yet, there are still a few PS5 owners out there who have made their voices heard about wanting a built-in web browser. It would allow users to access services that are not available on the console via an app, such as streaming sites, and give users more choice about how they use the system. While there is a secret hidden way to access a browser on the PS5, players will want an officially supported method on the next piece of gaming hardware from Sony.
Wireless charging
The PS5 does have one major advantage over the Xbox Series X|S in the way that the DualSense controller comes with a built-in rechargeable battery rather than using AA batteries. This saves people from having to buy new batteries or additional hardware and was something that was praised by many gamers when the PS5 was announced. The only downside to this is that the controller needs to be regularly charged up and to do this, users have to plug it into a power source using a USB-C connection.
While this isn't exactly a deal breaker, the next PlayStation should try to incorporate wireless charging. This method of powering electronics is becoming more and more common in the world of technology, with most major smartphones supporting wireless charging. Adding the ability for players to charge up their controllers and other PlayStation accessories by placing them on the system would be a very useful move and get rid of the need to have several different cables on hand.
Quick Resume
Sony's PS5 certainly has a lot of unique features that give it many advantages over its competitors. But one big plus that the Xbox Series X|S has going for it is the Quick Resume feature. This effectively allows users to jump straight back into the action of a game they were previously playing without having to quit, save, and then reload the title from the main menu.
According to Microsoft, gamers can switch between different games as the Xbox Series X|S saves the state of the previous game, allowing them to instantly load back to exactly where they were previously. The system can even store three or more titles at the same time, giving players the option of quickly switching between multiple games.
The architecture of the PS5's operating system only allows the console to have one game or app open at the same time. That makes it unlikely that Sony would be able to add the feature in the future as it would require extensive changes to how the console actually operates. Yet, it is something that the company could implement for any future PlayStation console and ensure it has one of the best features that is currently exclusive to the Xbox Series X|S.
Smaller form
The PS5 is not just one of the most powerful home consoles ever made but it is also the largest. It stands at a staggering 15.4 inches tall and is more than 4 inches wide. Compared even to the rather large Xbox Series X, it is a huge system that is much bigger than any previous PlayStation platform. This not only makes it difficult to fit into traditional shelves or entertainment units, but it is also something of an eyesore despite its rather elegant design.
That has led to inevitable calls for Sony to develop a smaller model much like the PS4 Slim console from the previous generation. Of course, doing that may not be easy given the size of the parts used in the PS5, so that might mean a smaller version of the console could still be some years away. However, if Sony is going to learn any lessons from the current system when it comes to designing the PS6, it should be to try to make it as compact as possible. At the very least, it should strive to be smaller than the PS5 whenever it does launch.
Discord support
Discord has become an important way of communicating in the world of gaming. The PS5 launched without any support for the service despite the option being available on Xbox Series X|S and other platforms. In February 2023, Sony revealed that the ability to sign into Discord and join chats is coming to the latest PlayStation console. However, this is a limited integration of Discord that will only allow players to join voice chats with players across several platforms in a single channel.
Proper support for the console would ensure not only that voice chat is integrated fully, but it would also give users the chance to access all of Discord's many features that are currently only available on desktop and smart devices. It could also combine friends from the PlayStation Network with Discord friends, ensuring that you know exactly who is online and making it easier to connect with all of your gaming pals by syncing them together all in one place. As Discord inevitably evolves in the coming years and more similar services come into existence, it would make sense for any potential new consoles from Sony to offer a wider range of options to its user base.
Backwards compatibility
The PS5 already offers a form of backwards compatibility that means that the vast majority of PS4 titles can be played on the console. In fact, many of them can take advantage of a feature known as Game Boost, which uses the extra power available in the console to enhance older games with higher frame rates and faster loading times.
Unfortunately, the same isn't true for classic PlayStation titles from the PS3 and PS2 era. These games are simply not able to be downloaded or played on the console via a disc, unlike PS4 releases. Of course, many older games can also be played on the PS5 via the PlayStation Plus service, although this is a cloud-based service that requires an internet connection and only allows games to be streamed rather than downloaded.
The next PlayStation could attempt to offer a more comprehensive form of backwards compatibility, possibly even allowing gamers to play their older games directly on the system via emulators. At the very least, it should offer the option to download games rather than relying solely on streaming, making the PS6 a console where the entire library of PlayStation games can be enjoyed in one place.
Bluetooth audio support
One of the main problems with home consoles compared to PCs is that they are generally closed systems that use their own proprietary software and hardware. What that means for users is that they cannot simply connect any device or accessory they want. A good example of this comes with things such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, forcing players to buy official devices that are compatible with the consoles or find workarounds.
When it comes to Bluetooth audio support, users have to buy separate Bluetooth adapters in order to use their own accessories. Even when using such an adapter, certain features may not work and the connection will be far from perfect. Considering that the Nintendo Switch has been updated to support Bluetooth devices such as headsets or headphones, it is certainly possible for Sony and Microsoft to do the same. So it would make a lot of sense for a future PlayStation console to give games the choice of being able to connect their accessories directly to the system natively without the need for any extra equipment.
Bigger hard drives
For a variety of reasons, the storage available on the PS5 has proven an inadequate amount of space even for the average gamer. Part of the issue is that it is not uncommon for AAA games like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "Madden NFL 22" to clock in at more than 100GB. That means that there is only enough space to install less than a dozen high-profile titles.
The PS5 only comes with 667GB of usable space out of its full 825GB of onboard solid-state storage. Polygon notes that this is to ensure there is always room for the operating system and potential future updates. Expanding the storage with external hard drives is not particularly easy either, as the console requires very specific and expensive SSDs that make acquiring more space impracticable for many players.
A way to solve this issue in the future would be for Sony to include a far larger storage solution for any new consoles. This will be especially important as game sizes are only likely to grow as they include higher resolution textures, larger in-game worlds, and more detailed models and environments.
A Game Pass service
Sony already offers a subscription-based service to PlayStation users in the form of PlayStation Plus Premium. This provides access to many games, such as "Marvel's Spider-Man" and a selection of over 300 classic titles from across the PS1, PS2, and PS3 eras. However, it doesn't work in quite the same way as Xbox Game Pass and has a lot more limitations in place.
When comparing PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, it is important to take into account that Microsoft's service allows players to play games not only on their console, but also on PC, smartphone, and tablet, with support for smart TVs also on the way. It also gets access to all of Microsoft's first-party games on launch day and a good collection of other new releases from indie developers and high-profile studios.
Although Sony has spoken out against the idea of having a subscription-based model similar to Xbox Game Pass, it is something that many PlayStation fans would be happy to see and could provide more people with access to the company's high-quality exclusives. Even if it came at an additional cost, this would be something that many people would want to see from the next console.
Modular upgrades
Arguably the biggest problem with home consoles is how they quickly become obsolete. PCs offer the ability for users to upgrade each component rather than having to replace the entire system in one go. This provides more flexibility and gives gamers the chance to upgrade the parts that are most important to them and keep their hardware up to date without having to spend a fortune just to get the latest graphics card or add additional RAM.
That simply is not the case with the likes of the Nintendo Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S, and it has never been a feature of traditional consoles. There's no official way to improve the performance of these machines or add extra capabilities. Instead, players have to either buy a more modern version of the console or wait for the next iteration.
With the PS6, Sony could take a different approach and make the console modular. This would mean that customers could purchase only the things that they want for the console and could then add extra parts later on. More importantly, though, a modular-based console would be able to move with the times and introduce new technological advancements or upgrades without the manufacturer having to design an entirely new system.
More graphic options
Although it might not be something that most gamers think about, console players often get the raw end of the deal when it comes to graphic options. Most of the time, games released on the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will come with very few graphical options. Sure, there's often a slider letting players pick between a performance or presentation focus but that's about it. Meanwhile, the same titles on PC will let users finetune the experience much more thoroughly to suit their tastes. Everything from the frame rate to FOV sliders is customizable in the vast majority of PC releases.
That is certainly something that console gamers would like to see implemented with new consoles when they do come out. Not only does this provide more customization and flexibility, but it also makes games more accessible for those who might have particular issues that make gaming uncomfortable in some circumstances. Providing more freedom in this regard could only be positive and would bring some parity between PC and home console gaming.
Another potential feature that Sony could include is support for 8K resolutions with steady frame rates at 120 fps. As technology moves forward, 8K televisions are becoming more and more prevalent and will eventually become the norm. That means that any future PS6 would likely have to support higher resolutions to keep up with the graphical quality of its competitors, especially PC titles. Of course, with Sony's next console likely some way off, higher resolutions may even be possible.