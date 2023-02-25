PS6: Features We Want To See From Sony's Next Console That The PS5 Doesn't Have

Pins might not sound like that much of a big deal when it comes to the next PlayStation console, but they are definitely something that is missed from the current iteration of the PS5. Numerous users on Reddit have pointed out how useful the feature would be, giving players the opportunity to add shortcuts to their favorite games and apps on the dashboard to provide easy access. This was something that was also missing from the PS4 for much of its life and it is something that could come to the current-generation console via an update. However, it would certainly be a feature that fans would like to see come as default on Sony's next offering.

This is especially important given how much customization Microsoft allows with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S systems. Players can add games and apps to the home of the dashboard and the guide, as well as being able to put games into multiple folders and a Play Later section, so it is easy to keep track of games you want to play in the near future but might not even have installed right this second.