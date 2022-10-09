PS5 Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

PlayStation 5 consoles are still hard to come by, so give yourself a pat on the back if you've managed to snag one. Once you have your console and a few highly anticipated games to play, you'll probably want to invest in a few other accessories.

Pairing the right accessories with your PS5 can make your gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. While you can't go wrong with investing in a glamorous TV with 4K resolution, or a booming sound system to complement your current-gen console, these are expensive additions. Most people don't have this kind of money burning a hole in their pocket.

If you're searching for some of the best PS5 accessories that are relatively affordable and actually useful, we've got you covered with another list. But here, let's talk about the accessories you definitely shouldn't waste your hard-earned money on.