Sony reveals PS5’s top 10 games in year one

Don’t look now, but the PlayStation 5 is officially one-year-old today. That milestone may be difficult to believe for many people, as PlayStation 5 consoles seem just as hard to find now as they were on day one. In any case, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan is marking the PS5’s first anniversary by recapping the year and revealing the ten most-played games on the platform.

A busy year for PlayStation

Before getting to the games, Ryan did something of a year-in-review for the PlayStation 5 and Sony as a whole. A big topic, of course, was that of Sony’s acquisitions, as it would have to be. Sony made several acquisitions this year, picking up Returnal developer Housemarque; Bluepoint Games, which remade Demon’s Souls for PS5; and Nixxes, a studio that will likely be helping Sony port more games to PC in the future.

So, from an acquisition standpoint, Sony made some pretty big moves this year. Indeed, earlier this year, the company went on quite the buying spree, but that seems to have calmed down a little bit in recent months.

In addition to these acquisitions, Ryan also covered the PS5 exclusives released this year, namely Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. In all, Ryan says that 360 games have been launched on PS5 so far, as well as reiterating that PlayStation Studios’ various development houses have more than 25 games in development at the moment.

PS5’s 10 most-played games for year one

Ryan then revealed the top ten games for PlayStation 5’s first year, ranked by total gameplay hours. It probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that Fortnite took the top spot, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the rest of the top five.

Destiny 2 began the latter half of the list, joined by MLB The Show 21, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and finally NBA 2K22. There are two PlayStation exclusives on the list in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, though there are three PlayStation Studios games as Sony was also responsible for MLB The Show 21 – a series that made its way to other platforms for the first time this year.

Some key exclusives didn’t make it on the list, with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart both absent. Their absence is understandable, as Ryan said the top ten were ranked by total gameplay time. Many of the games on the list are live service games that are meant to be played consistently over long periods of time. By comparison, a 20 hour game like Rift Apart probably isn’t going to get as much total gameplay, excellent though it may be.