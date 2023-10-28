Everything You Need To Know About The New PlayStation 5 Slim

One of the biggest complaints of the PS5 is that it doesn't exactly come with a lot of internal storage. When it launched, the PS5 had a built-in SSD with a capacity of 825GB. Yet, even all of that memory was not available to players. After system files and the operating system were taken into account, the PS5 only had just over 667GB of usable storage space. That's a paltry amount in the modern era when games such as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" have install sizes of more than 150GB, meaning that gamers might not be able to have even half a dozen games installed on the console.

There are some ways to mitigate this, and Sony also allows users to expand the available storage using internal SSDs. This isn't a perfect solution, though, as only certain types of SSDs are compatible with the PS5, and they can be expensive to purchase. So players will be happy to hear that the new look PS5 will come with an expanded internal storage of 1TB, which should provide an extra 200GB or so of memory.

Whether this is enough to satisfy those who have been asking for a console with extra storage is unclear right now. For example, leaks for the refreshed Xbox Series X suggest it will come with the option of a 2TB internal SSD, doubling the current capacity of the console. In that regard, the PS5 will still lag behind its main competitor.