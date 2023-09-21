Everything We Know So Far About The Leaked New Xbox Series X Console

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S console may only be a few years old, having initially launched in November 2020, but that doesn't mean new hardware isn't in the works. Despite the fact that the current gen system is still very much in its infancy, Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox brand. Thanks to a series of significant leaks published online as part of the company's dispute with the Federal Trade Commission, we have all had the chance to get a glimpse at those plans.

Among them is a new version of the Xbox Series X that is apparently in development. It is not unusual for console manufacturers to release updated versions of consoles — in fact, Microsoft has previously made the Xbox One S and Xbox One X available to gamers during the previous generation's lifecycle. So it makes sense that an updated version of the Xbox Series X could be on the way soon.

Fortunately, Xbox fans don't have to guess what this refreshed system might include, as the leaked FTC documents provide an in-depth look at what players can expect. Here's everything we have learned so far about the console — codenamed Brooklin — including details about its design, improvements, and upgraded controller.