Everything We Know So Far About The Leaked New Xbox Series X Console
Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S console may only be a few years old, having initially launched in November 2020, but that doesn't mean new hardware isn't in the works. Despite the fact that the current gen system is still very much in its infancy, Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox brand. Thanks to a series of significant leaks published online as part of the company's dispute with the Federal Trade Commission, we have all had the chance to get a glimpse at those plans.
Among them is a new version of the Xbox Series X that is apparently in development. It is not unusual for console manufacturers to release updated versions of consoles — in fact, Microsoft has previously made the Xbox One S and Xbox One X available to gamers during the previous generation's lifecycle. So it makes sense that an updated version of the Xbox Series X could be on the way soon.
Fortunately, Xbox fans don't have to guess what this refreshed system might include, as the leaked FTC documents provide an in-depth look at what players can expect. Here's everything we have learned so far about the console — codenamed Brooklin — including details about its design, improvements, and upgraded controller.
The console has a cylindrical design
One of the most striking things about the initial version of the Xbox Series X is its large rectangular design. The console has a shape unlike any other console on the market and stands out thanks to its dark black coloring and monolith-like style. Some even compared the hardware to a fridge, prompting Microsoft to create a working full-sized Xbox Series X fridge in response to the popular meme.
Of all the surprises in the leaked documents, a departure from this rectangular design is the one that jumps out the most. In what is described by Microsoft as a "beautiful and innovative new design," the new version of the Xbox Series X swaps the box shape for a cylindrical one. While it seemingly has the same color and is clearly part of the Xbox Series X family, the cylinder design sets it apart from its predecessor.
Of course, this suggests that the system will likely be intended to stand vertically as the round shape would make it challenging to lie horizontally like most consoles launched over the last two decades. One solution may be for Microsoft to include a special stand to allow the hardware to be used horizontally rather than vertically.
It will be a disc-less all-digital console
While earlier consoles depended on brick-and-mortar stores to sell physical copies of games, digital sales are the dominant way that people purchase games. More and more people are choosing to buy and download their games directly from online stores and that means that there is now less need for every single console to come with an optical disc drive. In fact, Microsoft already has a digital-only console in the form of the Xbox Series S, while Sony offers the Playstation 5 in two variants with and without the ability to play discs.
It appears that Microsoft is pushing for a digital-only future, as the leaks suggest that the new Xbox Series X system will not have a disc drive. For players, that will require every game to be purchased digitally from the Microsoft Store on a console rather than buying a physical copy and installing it from a disc.
Of course, Microsoft could release an external disc drive, allowing those who want to buy game discs to use the new console — something that Sony has been rumored to be considering for a potential new version of the PlayStation 5.
There's no details about size and weight
Modern consoles are much larger than their older predecessors. The Xbox Series X stands at almost 12 inches tall with a length and width of almost six inches, which is significantly larger than the Xbox One. The system is also heavier than most previous home systems at nearly 10 lbs. The PS5 is similarly bulky, leading to calls for slim versions that can pack the same punch in terms of power but not take up quite so much space.
While Microsoft does have the Xbox Series S for those who want a smaller console, it comes with the drawback of being less powerful than the Xbox Series X. Plenty of gamers will be hoping that the refreshed variant of the console will have a smaller form factor. Unfortunately, there is no information about the size and weight of the leaked Xbox Series X right now. However, considering that Microsoft had redesigned the entire shape and removed a disc drive, it would be a good bet that the system will be at least a little smaller and lighter.
Microsoft expects to stick to the same price
The internal documents that Microsoft accidentally revealed during its legal case with the FTC gave an indication that the console won't be any cheaper than the Xbox Series X that is currently available. The leak states that the new Xbox Series X console will be available for $499. That means it will cost exactly the same as the original Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 when they launched in 2020.
The fact that there is no reduction in price may well rub some people the wrong way, especially since it won't have a disc drive. Hopefully, Microsoft will justify the price with a number of improvements and upgrades, some of which seem to have been revealed in the FTC leak.
This could change by the time this version of the Xbox Series X comes to market, with Microsoft adjusting the price to compete with any potential new variants of the PS5 and entice new customers. Still, those hoping to pick up a new Xbox Series X at a bargain price might be disappointed.
It could arrive in November 2024
It wasn't just details about the actual console that were part of the leak but also Microsoft's plans for the next few years in terms of the Xbox brand. A roadmap timeline provides details about how Microsoft plans to announce and release its upcoming hardware. The most important information here is that the new Xbox Series X console, referred to by its codename Brooklin, is set to launch at some point in November 2024, with an announcement about it coming earlier in the year during the summer.
There's also some additional information, such as the fact that Microsoft plans to offer some deals for its older consoles before the launch of the new variants. The company is also seemingly hoping to reveal and launch a range of Xbox Series X versions with different storage options for those who want smaller or larger internal SSDs. However, these dates are less specific and are only listed as coming at some point in 2025.
The specs will see some notable changes
Not only can gamers expect to see a new design for the updated Xbox Series X, but Microsoft is also taking the opportunity to introduce a number of improvements to the console. These will include the introduction of Xbox Wireless 2 and Wi-Fi 6E alongside Bluetooth 5.2 support, which should increase the range of speed of wireless connections with the console. Unlike the Xbox One X, though, this new console won't come with significant upgrades in terms of processing and additional power, meaning it won't run games at higher specs than the current Xbox Series X.
Another interesting point is that the upcoming Xbox Series X will have one USB-C port on the front of the console in addition to two USB-A ports. This will mark the first time that a Microsoft console has had a USB-C connection, as the original Xbox Series X opted for 3 USB-A ports. This should allow the console to transfer data more quickly and also use more recent accessories that operate on the faster standard.
More internal storage will be included
Modern gaming has led to an increased need for more extensive storage solutions. After all, even physical copies of games don't allow consoles to directly read data from the disc in real-time and typically require players to install the game to the internal SSD of the Xbox Series X to access the content. The advent of digital sales has made having plenty of memory even more important, especially when it is now common to have titles reach file sizes of more than 100 GB. It is entirely possible that just a few large games could be installed, taking up all the SSD space quickly.
The current Xbox Series X comes with an internal 1 TB SSD, with around 800 GB of space available for games. Gamers can increase the console's storage capacity with official expansion cards, but this can be pricey. One of the most common requests from fans has been to have an Xbox Series X with a larger internal SSD. The refreshed version may well be the solution, with the leaks suggesting it will come with both 1TB and 2TB versions, although that will likely involve a sizable increase in price as well.
The new Xbox Series X will be more energy efficient
As governments and individuals aim to reduce carbon emissions, companies are looking to make their products more efficient. Not only does this make them better for the environment but it can also save customers a significant amount of money. The good news is that the new Xbox Series X console will be far more energy efficient than its predecessor, at least according to the leaked FTC documents.
Changes to the internal components of the system should reduce PSU power consumption by as much as 15%, while the low-power standby mode of the new console will use five times less energy than the current Xbox Series X. Both of these are significant energy savings that will make Microsoft's premier console more environmentally friendly. Microsoft is also aiming to have the housing of the hardware utilize more than 30% post-consumer recycled material alongside packaging that is made from 100% recyclable material.
Comes with the new Xbox Universal Controller
Perhaps the most interesting news from the leak is the revelation of the Xbox Universal Controller. This is an entirely new gamepad that Microsoft intends to put at the center of its gaming brand moving forward, with the peripheral able to be used across various devices. Although it features a similar design to the current controllers available for the Xbox Series X|S, it has several notable changes.
This includes the two-tone design that immediately stands out compared to the standard design currently available. It will also have built-in support for Xbox Wireless 2 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The leaked documents reveal that the Xbox Universal Controller will feature haptic feedback — similar to the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller – modular thumbsticks, and a rechargeable battery pack.
An accelerometer allows the controller to sense movement, giving it the ability to automatically turn on when it is picked up. Meanwhile, the modular design should allow for easier repair and disassembly, making it a longer-lasting controller. A special app should also give players the opportunity to quickly pair and sync the accessory with a number of additional devices that it can swap between.
An new Xbox Series S is also planned
The refreshed version of an Xbox Series X isn't the only new console that Microsoft has on the way, as there's also a new Xbox Series S planned. Although there's no indication of any significant design changes planned for this console, the leaked documents do provide some insight into what improvements the console will have. Codenamed Ellewood, the console is due to launch around September of 2024 and will be priced at $299.
Like the new Xbox Series X console, Ellewood will be available with an increased storage capacity of 1TB in addition to the standard 512GB version. It will also feature Wi-Fi 6E technology for faster internet speeds in addition to support for Xbox Wireless 2 and Bluetooth 5.2. Most importantly, this console is set to come with the Xbox Universal Controller, which will be made available to buy separately earlier in 2024.