Microsoft's 2024 Xbox Series X Refresh Leaks, And The Changes Are Huge

The newest Xbox Series X design, codenamed "Brooklin," has been leaked according to documents obtained by The Verge pertaining to the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft's ongoing court case. Legal proceedings aside, the newest iteration of the console makes some drastic changes if it's coming to fruition.

From the outside, the design is all new. Shaving down the sharp corners, the new Series X will be shaped like a cylinder, instead of an angular mini-fridge. Leaked designs call to mind the "trashcan" shaped Mac Pro computer that Apple released several years ago. Taking a cue from the lower priced Series S, the new Series X will supposedly be digital-only, eschewing a disc drive entirely in favor of now 2 terabytes of storage, according to the Verge.

Microsoft

With the new console comes a new redesigned controller as well. The new two-tone design, internally named "Sebile," has modular thumb-sticks, lift to wake features, and an onboard accelerometer. Most importantly, it comes with a rechargeable battery pack out of the box, so you don't have to fumble with opening a pack of AA batteries 30 seconds before your "Rainbow Six Siege" game ends.

The controller's price has been purportedly leaked at $69.99, and the refreshed Series X will reportedly be priced around $499.