How To Install And Use An External Hard Drive With The Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is capable of quite a lot, but with the storage demands of many modern games, its 1TB out-of-the-box available space often fills up very quickly. Once you're full, you'll have to start deleting some of your digital games to make room for new ones, which is why it supports a bevy of external hard drive options — as well as official partner expansion options from Seagate and Western Digital. If you find yourself in need of more storage space, you have plenty of choices.

Any external HDD or SSD that can connect via one of the console's USB 3.0 ports is compatible, with the caveat being that you won't be able to play Xbox Series X|S games directly off of the drive itself. Instead, you'll need to transfer the game from the external drive to your Xbox's internal one, which gets the job done and can be a handy way to free up internal memory by archiving games you don't play often, but it does complicate things a bit.

Games from older Xbox consoles can be played on your Series X from the external drive without a problem. Expansion cards from both Seagate and Western Digital, on the other hand, can run Series X|S games without the need to transfer them over to your console's internal drive. Whichever storage solution you decide to go with, the setup process should be painless and relatively simple.