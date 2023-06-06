Western Digital Gives Gamers More Options For Xbox Series X|S Expandable Storage

Several years ago, 512 GB and 1 TB of storage on any given game console provided more than enough space to store several games. Now, with game sizes ballooning with 50 to 60 GB being a fairly normal size for any given game, that terabyte can feel pretty small on an Xbox Series X|S. Previously, Seagate's storage cards were just about your only option if you wanted to expand your storage capacity on your Xbox. At $149.99 for a 1tb card, it's not particularly inexpensive. The 2tb card retails for $279.99 on Amazon.

Western Digital has now joined the field of expandable storage for Xbox with its WD_Black C50 line of cards. The 1tb option retails for the same price as Seagate's offering at $149.99. But Western Digital offers a 500gb card for $79.99 on its site. That can effectively double the storage capacity of the base model Xbox Series S. As of now, there is no option for a 2tb card like Seagate offers.