Xbox Game Pass Core Launches Tomorrow: Here Are All The Day-One Games
Xbox Live Gold is dead, long live Xbox Game Pass Core: The new Game Pass tier announced earlier this summer is replacing Xbox Live Gold. Gold was the paid subscription service that's allowed players on the Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and now Xbox X|S to play multiplayer games online, as well as offer various discounts and free games.
Microsoft is calling Xbox Game Pass Core an "evolution" of Xbox Live Gold, as the new subscription service will be slightly different. It will still allow gamers to play multiplayer games, but now that it's a Game Pass tier, the service will also offer a collection of titles that subscribers can access for free.
Xbox originally launched Game Pass in 2017, and the service has been popular with gamers and a big success for the company. However, like many subscription services, prices have been rising. Game Pass Core will offer a cheaper tier for gamers, with less features and a smaller — but not insignificant — library of games in return.
When Microsoft announced Game Pass Core in July, the company said it would debut with 25 titles. However, a full list has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch, and includes 36 games.
What games are available on Game Pass Core?
Xbox selected a wide range of titles for its basic tier that will appeal to every type of gamer; giving them a variety of genres to choose from, including several from popular franchises and developers like Bethesda and Arkane. Here are all the day-one games available with Xbox Game Pass Core:
- "Among Us"
- "Astroneer"
- "Celeste"
- "Dead Cells"
- "Descenders"
- "Dishonored 2"
- "Doom Eternal: Standard Edition"
- "Fable Anniversary"
- "Fallout 4"
- "Fallout 76"
- "Firewatch"
- "Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition"
- "Gang Beasts"
- "Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition"
- "Golf with your Friends"
- "Grounded"
- "Halo 5: Guardians"
- "Halo Wars 2"
- "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice"
- "Human Fall Flat"
- "Inside"
- "Limbo"
- "Ori & the Will of the Wisps"
- "Overcooked! 2"
- "Payday 2: Crimewave Edition"
- "Powerwash Simulator"
- "Psychonauts 2"
- "Slay the Spire"
- "Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition"
- "Stardew Valley"
- "State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition"
- "Superliminal""
- The Elder Scrolls Online"
- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge"
- "Unpacking"
- "Vampire Survivors"
Xbox plans to refresh and change the library of Game Pass Core titles two or three times a year, though it's unclear how long this current roster of games will last. Other Xbox Game Pass tiers refresh more frequently and consist of many more titles. Of course, they also cost more money.
How much does Xbox Game Pass Core cost?
Xbox Game Pass Core costs $9.99 per month, and there is an annual subscription option available for $59.99 per year. In addition to giving subscribers access to online console multiplayer and the above list of titles, various deals and discounts will be available to Xbox Game Pass Core members.
Besides a PC Game Pass tier offered by Microsoft, Game Pass Core joins two other available console tiers. For one dollar more per month, Xbox owners can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Console, which includes the full Game Pass library of games, consisting of hundreds of titles, as well as games that launch day-one on the service.
However, that tier does not include online multiplayer outside of free-to-play games. The premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, includes the above features, multiplayer access, as well as an EA Play membership with other additional perks. Plus, it also includes PC and cloud titles. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 per month.
Starting tomorrow, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members. The Games with Gold feature included with Xbox Live Gold discontinued on September 1, and players will still have access to any of the titles they redeemed with the service in the past — so long as they remain a member of Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate. Plus, any Xbox 360 games previously redeemed with Games with Gold will be preserved in a gamer's library.