Xbox Game Pass Core Launches Tomorrow: Here Are All The Day-One Games

Xbox Live Gold is dead, long live Xbox Game Pass Core: The new Game Pass tier announced earlier this summer is replacing Xbox Live Gold. Gold was the paid subscription service that's allowed players on the Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and now Xbox X|S to play multiplayer games online, as well as offer various discounts and free games.

Microsoft is calling Xbox Game Pass Core an "evolution" of Xbox Live Gold, as the new subscription service will be slightly different. It will still allow gamers to play multiplayer games, but now that it's a Game Pass tier, the service will also offer a collection of titles that subscribers can access for free.

Xbox originally launched Game Pass in 2017, and the service has been popular with gamers and a big success for the company. However, like many subscription services, prices have been rising. Game Pass Core will offer a cheaper tier for gamers, with less features and a smaller — but not insignificant — library of games in return.

When Microsoft announced Game Pass Core in July, the company said it would debut with 25 titles. However, a full list has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch, and includes 36 games.