Behind The Hike: Why Streaming Services Are Increasing Their Subscription Costs

Since as far back as when Netflix first adopted the streaming platform format in addition to its DVD delivery service in 2007, streaming services have been on a meteoric rise of success. In the past several years especially, with the majority of the viewing public stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of streaming services, gauged by subscriptions and user engagement, reached an all-time high. However, their incredible success in recent years may have proved a double-edged sword for the industry now that the many, many streaming services must keep that growth up in the face of oversaturation and other less than ideal circumstances.

In previous years, the major tactic of leading services like Netflix or Hulu was to either acquire the licenses for classic TV and movies to add to their catalogs or commission the creation of brand new exclusive content that users could get only by subscribing. As the market has reached a saturation point, however, it's becoming less commercially viable to secure new content, especially as every major network starts its own service and wrestles its legacy content from competitors. Without this content angle, the only remaining avenue for growth is jacking up prices.