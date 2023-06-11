5 Of The Best Streaming Services That Don't Have Ads
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When caught in the moment of a dramatic TV episode or movie, an unexpected ad can quickly disrupt the immersive feel. However, it can be even more irritating if you're also paying for a monthly streaming service subscription only to have a favorite show punctuated by interruptions.
If you're into classic content like Star Trek, Nickelodeon cartoons, or a vast array of older cinema, Paramount+ is a great ad-free choice. However, Disney+ is the best ad-free option for fans of cinematic universes like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
Furthermore, you've probably heard of the recent creation, Max. This brand-new streaming service combines the best of HBO's offerings, like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession," while providing ad-free access to many new brands. Next, Apple TV+ has made an impression with riveting originals such as "Ted Lasso" and "Prehistoric Planet." Finally, Amazon Prime Video completes the package, offering popular series like "The Boys" and "Rings of Power." Here's a breakdown of each of these services and how much you'll have to pay to skip the ads.
5. Paramount+
Paramount+ is a platform offering a variety of exclusive shows and movies. This service boasts popular series such as Star Trek, the sci-fi legend with multiple different iterations spanning several decades, alongside big-screen hits like the space-faring thriller "Interstellar." Additionally, it houses many Nickelodeon titles, making it a prime choice for families and viewers of all ages.
While Paramount+ announced a price increase at the end of June, this change comes with Showtime and its rich content catalog, so this means subscribers will soon have access to an even more comprehensive array of acclaimed series and films such as "Billions," "Dexter," and "Homeland," all within a single subscription.
Paramount+ offers a compelling blend of timeless classics and exciting new content, and despite the imminent price increase, the addition of Showtime content offers undeniable value. You can also access your local CBS station for free, which can be handy for local news, weather, and sports, all for $11.99 a month.
4. Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime Video combines seamless, uninterrupted viewing with a broad catalog of exclusive content. The platform is host to numerous critically acclaimed and audience-approved shows such as "The Boys," a thrilling and unconventional take on the superhero genre, "Rings of Power," a high-fantasy epic set in the rich world of Tolkien's Middle Earth, and "The Grand Tour," a high-octane and often humorous show with the former presenters of BBC's "Top Gear."
Another distinct advantage of Amazon Prime Video is its accessibility. As part of the Amazon Prime subscription, it provides the dual benefits of free, expedited shipping for retail purchases and unlimited access to a wealth of movies and TV shows. This integration makes it likely that many already have access to Prime Video without an additional subscription.
At $14.99 a month, it brings a strong line-up of original shows, movies, and a sizeable library of third-party content, Amazon Prime Video provides an enticing ad-free experience. However, it's made difficult by a clunky and out-of-date user interface.
3. Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a relative newcomer making a significant impact in the streaming world. Offering a completely ad-free environment, Apple TV+ is home to several critically acclaimed series and movies. Among these is "Ted Lasso,'" a charming and uplifting comedy about an American football coach navigating the world of English soccer, and "Shrinking," a compelling and upbeat drama about a therapist with unconventional methods. The service also offers "Prehistoric Planet," an intriguing and educational journey into the Earth's distant past.
A unique aspect of Apple TV+ is the company's promotional offer that provides three months of free access with the purchase of a new Apple device. As a result, you may already have access to the platform without realizing it.
In summary, Apple TV+ already has access to great content, and given the company's trajectory, its catalog will only get larger. Plus, given its potential availability to many Apple device owners, it offers exceptional value at $6.99 a month and is a compelling option for uninterrupted, high-quality streaming.
2. Disney+
Disney+ is a platform delivering a rich ad-free streaming experience. Its content spans some of the most beloved cinematic universes, making it a treasure trove for film and series enthusiasts for $10.99 a month. Whether it's the superhero-laden Marvel Cinematic Universe, the interstellar saga of Star Wars, or the heart-warming animations from Pixar, Disney+ caters to diverse viewer preferences, young and old.
Most recently, Disney+ added the Indiana Jones franchise, complementing an already expansive line-up. The sheer variety and quality of content accessible through a single Disney+ subscription make this option a formidable choice against its competitors.
Every streaming service requires a cost-benefit analysis, but Disney+ proves its worth by offering an unmatched portfolio of recognized titles. While an ad-supported option is available, it is only $3 cheaper per month. Plus, wireless carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon offer free subscriptions to the premium level, depending on your plan's level.
1. Max
Max is the recent merger evolution from HBO Max. This transformative platform offers subscribers unparalleled access to numerous esteemed brands. The diversity of Max's content, from the magical realms of Harry Potter to the superhero-laden DC Comics universe, makes it worth its premium price of $15.99 a month. An ad-supported service will save you $6 per month if you prefer to go that route.
In addition to these fictional universes, Max brings an assortment of lifestyle and reality content from esteemed networks such as Food Network, TLC, HGTV, and The Discovery Channel. The platform also preserves HBO's legacy with classics like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession," keeping audiences hooked with their intricate narratives.
While the price could break the bank for some users, it's worth considering the money you could save if you already had a subscription to Discovery+, which Max now includes, given the merger. Besides Disney+, there isn't another streaming service that offers so many titles.