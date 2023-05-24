Streaming 4K On Max: Which Subscription Do You Need?

The cheapest Max plan is the least appealing: in addition to advertisements, you're limited to Full HD video resolution and two simultaneous streams. The $15.99 per month ad-free plan comes with both of those features but adds the option to download up to 30 TV show episodes and movies for offline viewing. The download number jumps to 100 on the Ultimate plan, which also exclusively offers the 4K Ultra HD video resolution. As well, the $19.99 per month plan includes Dolby Atmos and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.

If you're not currently an HBO Max subscriber, you'll simply need to sign up for the Ultimate plan in order to stream 4K TV shows and movies on Max. Things get slightly more tricky if you're a current HBO Max subscriber, however. At the time of Max's arrival, the HBO Max service offered two plans: "With Ads" at $9.99 per month and ad-free at $15.99 per month. Only the ad-free version of HBO Max included access to 4K resolution content. As such, if you were a "With Ads" HBO Max subscriber at the time of Max's arrival, you will need to manually upgrade to the Ultimate plan in order to watch 4K content.

However, if you were an ad-free HBO Max subscriber at the time of Max's arrival, you get a reprieve for at least six months, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. The wording indicates that HBO Max ad-free subscribers may be grandfathered into the 4K catalog for longer than six months, but assuming the company only offers the minimum, you won't have to sign up for Ultimate until late November 2023.