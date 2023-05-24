Streaming 4K On Max: Which Subscription Do You Need?
The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max — now simply called Max — has arrived, and it brings with it a larger library than its predecessor. If you're already an HBO Max subscriber, you'll be automatically shifted over to the new streaming platform, including everything from your current account ... but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to stream content in 4K resolution (which itself requires you to have a compatible TV).
Max features a total of three plans at the time of writing: an ad-supported plan priced at $9.99 per month, an ad-free plan priced at $15.99 per month, and an Ultimate plan priced at $19.99 per month. As you'd expect, the number of features you get access to increases alongside the price tag — and, unfortunately, that includes the resolution. Whereas HBO Max offered 4K resolution at no extra cost for its $15.99 per month customers, you're going to have to spend a few extra dollars per month to get the best video quality on Max.
Which Max plan do you need to stream 4K content?
The cheapest Max plan is the least appealing: in addition to advertisements, you're limited to Full HD video resolution and two simultaneous streams. The $15.99 per month ad-free plan comes with both of those features but adds the option to download up to 30 TV show episodes and movies for offline viewing. The download number jumps to 100 on the Ultimate plan, which also exclusively offers the 4K Ultra HD video resolution. As well, the $19.99 per month plan includes Dolby Atmos and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.
If you're not currently an HBO Max subscriber, you'll simply need to sign up for the Ultimate plan in order to stream 4K TV shows and movies on Max. Things get slightly more tricky if you're a current HBO Max subscriber, however. At the time of Max's arrival, the HBO Max service offered two plans: "With Ads" at $9.99 per month and ad-free at $15.99 per month. Only the ad-free version of HBO Max included access to 4K resolution content. As such, if you were a "With Ads" HBO Max subscriber at the time of Max's arrival, you will need to manually upgrade to the Ultimate plan in order to watch 4K content.
However, if you were an ad-free HBO Max subscriber at the time of Max's arrival, you get a reprieve for at least six months, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. The wording indicates that HBO Max ad-free subscribers may be grandfathered into the 4K catalog for longer than six months, but assuming the company only offers the minimum, you won't have to sign up for Ultimate until late November 2023.