Amazon Games Is Making A Lord Of The Rings MMO

After dipping its toes into the "Lord of the Rings" lore with an uber-expensive TV show, Amazon is once again returning to J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy universe with gaming plans. Amazon Games is partnering with Embracer Group to develop a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set in the "Lord of the Rings" world. The upcoming title will be an open-world MMO adventure exploring the Middle-Earth region, complete with characters borrowed from the original "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" portfolio of literary works.

The game comes courtesy of the same team that developed "New World," an MMO role-playing game released in 2021 and which earned a nomination for the best multiplayer game at The Game Awards. But unlike the PC-exclusive "New World," the upcoming game set in the "Lords of the Rings" universe will be making its way to both consoles and PC. The title is currently in the early stages of production, and there is currently no release date attached to it.

This won't be the first AAA game to borrow material from Tolkien's seminal work, though. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has published two games in the "Middle-Earth" series, with the latest one coming out in 2017. EA has also been pushing its own expansive catalog of "Lord of the Rings" games for legacy Xbox and PlayStation consoles since 2022, in addition to the Windows platform and some Nintendo hardware, as well. There's also a generous slate of mobile games out there based on the same source material.