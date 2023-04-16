Here's How To Stream Paramount+ On Your Vizio TV

Paramount+ may not invite the same universal acclaim as glamorous competitors like HBO Max and Prime Video, but it starts at just $5 per month (you can pay $10 for live content and ad-free access), and its library is growing fast. It includes content from various Paramount properties (formerly ViacomCBS), including CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, and BET.

The service is also positioning itself as a prime sports hub. If you're on Paramount+ Premium, you'll get live sports action from the NFL, UEFA Champions League, NCAA, and more, not to mention all the analyst shows where industry pundits join former athletes and coaches to share expert analysis and highlights from the latest games.

Recently, Paramount also partnered with Showtime to bundle all its shows and movies for an attractive $11.99 price. If you own a Vizio TV and are among the 56 million (and counting) subscribers, it's easy to load up the prerequisite app to stream all your favorites. We'll take you step-by-step through that process to get you tuned in as soon as possible.