PS5 Slim - Will It Ever Happen?

Though the PlayStation 5 console has been on the market since November 2020, there are still lots who are biding their time. Waiting for that one specific killer app, for instance, or maybe for a great bundle or a price drop (as its price tag is rather exorbitant). Still others are surely holding out after hearing rumors of a PS5 Slim model.

The reveal of the PlayStation 5's design was met with a wave of memes, with its sheer size and white paneling attracting a lot of attention. There's really no arguing that it isn't a beast of a system, weighing in at 14.8 lbs and measuring 17 inches tall and 18.5 inches wide. For gamers with a smaller entertainment unit, a sleeker version of the powerful system may be preferable.

When, then, can those holdouts expect to see a PS5 Slim? Will it happen at all? There's no official word from Sony on the matter yet, but there are reasons to believe it could be just around the corner.