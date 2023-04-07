10 Reasons A PS5 Still Isn't Worth The Money In 2023

Just because the PlayStation 5 is still a relatively new console doesn't mean that a new iteration couldn't be released in the near future. This would follow a pattern that Sony has demonstrated in the past, as the company unveiled the PS4 Pro in 2016 — just three years after the original PS4 hit store shelves. This allowed games to be played in higher resolutions and at faster frame rates, improving the performance and presentation of most titles. Microsoft followed a similar strategy with its Xbox One, releasing the more powerful Xbox One X just a few years after the launch of the first system.

Since the PS5 arrived at the end of 2020, many gamers feel it is likely that an enhanced version of the console could well come in 2023. This would follow the same three-year cycle as its predecessor and help create more interest for the console ahead of the holiday season. There's been no official word from Sony that a PS5 Pro is even in the works — but that hasn't stopped persistent rumors about when it will be released and what kind of improvements it might bring to the table, such as more advanced hardware and a larger SSD for storage.

If a PS5 Pro is announced in the next few months, then anyone considering purchasing a PS5 would probably be better off waiting, even if the newer version does come with a price hike. After all, getting access to the better features is likely worth any delay in getting the system.