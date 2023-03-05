15 Best Single-Player Games On PS5, Ranked

Multiplayer games are hugely popular, with series such as "Call of Duty" and "Madden NFL" ruling the roost. While many of the most successful games have a single-player element, there has been a trend of traditional single-player-only releases going through something of a slump with the advent of online gaming. But that has begun to shift again in recent years as games that lack a multiplayer mode succeed again.

A perfect example of this is "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." EA, a company famous for its multiplayer and microtransaction-heavy games, released a single-player game with a deep story and great gameplay in 2019. It did so well that EA greenlit other high-quality single-player games like 2023's "Dead Space" remake. A sequel, "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," releases in May 2023.

Nowhere is this shift more evident than on the PlayStation 5. Sony has developed a reputation for supporting single-player games from its first-party studios, giving players access to some of the best campaign-based games available across all platforms. There's also a variety of solid third-party, multiplatform offerings. The console has a brilliant selection of single-player games that any gamer will want to check out and won't regret buying.