The Best Game Console Launches Of All Time

Arguably the biggest, and most influential gaming console launch of all time was the Nintendo Entertainment System (known as Famicom in Japan). Its launch not only ended the first video game crash of 1983, it singlehandedly pushed Nintendo to stardom. Such was the power of the brand that Nintendo became an eponym for every game console from that point forward.

The Japanese video game giant made sure history didn't repeat itself with a saturated video game market with a tighter curation system. Any game published for the NES would need official brand approval for licensing — Nintendo also asked developers not to attempt to release more than 5 games per year.

While this was a good tactic, the games themselves were also key to its success. A strong launch lineup and the continued popularity of games coming out in later years is what pushed the NES to legendary status among video game consoles.

When the 1990s rolled in, Sega launched its Genesis console to compete with the NES, which boasted better hardware and better-looking games. To take the fight to Sega, Nintendo launched the Super Famicom or Super Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with upgraded hardware, and improved games (both in terms of gameplay and graphics). Nintendo's reputation and the games' popularity on the SNES helped it outsell the Sega Genesis, netting 49.10 million console sales vs the latter's 34.06 million through their lifetimes.

Just like with the SNES, Nintendo was looking to get a piece of that graphics pie by being the first to launch a 3D-capable gaming console. The Nintendo 64 was the company's first to feature 3D graphics, competing directly with the likes of Sony's PlayStation and Sega's Saturn. Unfortunately, it didn't end up selling as well as its Sony rival, coming in at 32.93 million units sold vs 102.49 million for the PlayStation.