Elden Ring Expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree Confirmed At Long Last
From Software's "Elden Ring" is a vast, enigmatic game known for its challenging difficulty and deep lore, written in part by George R.R. Martin of "Game of Thrones" fame. One would expect nothing less from the studio that brought the gaming world the "Dark Souls" series, the PlayStation-exclusive "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice."
"Elden Ring" is the first genuinely open-world Souls-like game and, as such, is full of secrets, easter eggs, shortcuts, and more that persistent gamers likely have yet to find. The game is expansive enough to keep players busy for a while, but for "Elden Ring" fans who want more content in the Lands Between, From Software has been quiet about possible expansions besides the Colosseum Update that launched in December of 2022. Past games from the studio have enjoyed massive expansions that add multiple hours to the story and multiplayer modes.
On February 28, 2023, From Software announced via Twitter that a new expansion is coming to "Elden Ring."
Arise, ye Tarnished
Titled "Shadow of the Erdtree," From Software has confirmed that the new expansion is currently in development and released some art that teases the new content. As is the norm with From Software, details are sketchy, but the released picture shows an unknown character riding Torrent, the horse the player-controlled Tarnished rides throughout the game. In the background are fog-covered ruins and a withered and burned Erdtree. Massive golden trees called "Erdtrees" play a prominent role in "Elden Ring's" main story.
Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.
An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.
We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw
— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023
Fans have been waiting for more content since the game was launched in the spring of 2022, and it looks like From Software will be delivering. If Twitter comments are anything to go by, it's safe to say Elden Ring fans are excited about the new development. Currently, no release date (or even a vague timeframe) or pricing information is available. Since most players likely haven't experienced everything the base game has to offer, they have plenty of time to work on it.