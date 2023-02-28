Elden Ring Expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree Confirmed At Long Last

From Software's "Elden Ring" is a vast, enigmatic game known for its challenging difficulty and deep lore, written in part by George R.R. Martin of "Game of Thrones" fame. One would expect nothing less from the studio that brought the gaming world the "Dark Souls" series, the PlayStation-exclusive "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice."

"Elden Ring" is the first genuinely open-world Souls-like game and, as such, is full of secrets, easter eggs, shortcuts, and more that persistent gamers likely have yet to find. The game is expansive enough to keep players busy for a while, but for "Elden Ring" fans who want more content in the Lands Between, From Software has been quiet about possible expansions besides the Colosseum Update that launched in December of 2022. Past games from the studio have enjoyed massive expansions that add multiple hours to the story and multiplayer modes.

On February 28, 2023, From Software announced via Twitter that a new expansion is coming to "Elden Ring."