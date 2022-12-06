Elden Ring's Colosseum Update Teases New Multiplayer Gameplay, And It's Out Tomorrow

The company broke the news in a quick YouTube trailer, announcing the free Colosseum update. Once the patch drops, new Colosseums will appear in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and it seems that these new areas will expand the player-versus-player (PvP) parts of "Elden Ring" considerably. The trailer shows 1-vs-1 duels, as well as larger battles, and the description of the video teases "duels, free-for-alls, and team fights." In short: Jump in the game and get your character ready for some PvP action in the new free DLC.

Everything is still quite mysterious, but the trailer also seems to suggest that aside from the PvP factor, there might be something new for multiplayer gameplay, too. The trailer opens by showing a player and two summoned allies out in the open world, exploring and battling together. However, it's hard to tell whether this means there will be something new in that regard or it's simply footage of the game to get the viewers hyped for the rest of it.

Unlike some of the "Dark Souls" games, "Elden Ring" usually makes it fairly easy to summon a friend (or a random person) for some parts of the game. However, there are some gimmicks and restrictions, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that FromSoftware may have added some additional multiplayer improvements. We'll just have to wait until tomorrow and see what happens.