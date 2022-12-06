Elden Ring's Colosseum Update Teases New Multiplayer Gameplay, And It's Out Tomorrow
If it's been a while since you last played "Elden Ring," it's time to pick up your weapon and get back in the battle, because an update is on the horizon — and it's out tomorrow. Starting December 7, 2022, players will be able to download a new patch, and this time around, it's not just bug fixes. We're getting new content unlike anything that has been in the game before, with a brand new challenge awaiting those who want to test their "Elden Ring" skills.
"Elden Ring" has had a highly successful run since it was first released. Just recently, it snagged four awards at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. The Bandai Namco/FromSoftware giant was awarded the Ultimate Game of the Year, followed by Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game, and Critics' Choice Awards. Seeing as many players put in hundreds of hours into the game, there's certainly a group of people that's hoping for a major DLC. It seems likely that in the future, "Elden Ring" might get an expansion of some sort; for now, Bandai Namco announced that the game is about to receive a free Colosseum DLC.
Time for some PvP, but is there more?
The company broke the news in a quick YouTube trailer, announcing the free Colosseum update. Once the patch drops, new Colosseums will appear in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and it seems that these new areas will expand the player-versus-player (PvP) parts of "Elden Ring" considerably. The trailer shows 1-vs-1 duels, as well as larger battles, and the description of the video teases "duels, free-for-alls, and team fights." In short: Jump in the game and get your character ready for some PvP action in the new free DLC.
Everything is still quite mysterious, but the trailer also seems to suggest that aside from the PvP factor, there might be something new for multiplayer gameplay, too. The trailer opens by showing a player and two summoned allies out in the open world, exploring and battling together. However, it's hard to tell whether this means there will be something new in that regard or it's simply footage of the game to get the viewers hyped for the rest of it.
Unlike some of the "Dark Souls" games, "Elden Ring" usually makes it fairly easy to summon a friend (or a random person) for some parts of the game. However, there are some gimmicks and restrictions, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that FromSoftware may have added some additional multiplayer improvements. We'll just have to wait until tomorrow and see what happens.