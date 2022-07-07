Elden Ring's Most Famous Player Just Received A Sword From Bandai Namco

If there's one way to prove that you've made it in any given game, it's when the studio behind the title decides to award you with a prize just because of your accomplishments. Sound a bit crazy? It happens sometimes! This time around, it happened to the most famous "Elden Ring" player known as Let Me Solo Her. Also known as KleinTsuboi, the player has helped countless "Elden Ring" fans achieve their goal, and as a reward, Bandai Namco rewarded them with an enviable set of goodies, including an actual sword. Here's what Let Me Solo Her did to deserve such recognition.

Assuming you've never heard of Let Me Solo Her, the slightly strange name refers to a player character in the "Elden Ring" game who rose to unprecedented levels of fame in a very short time. It all started with Malenia, a boss in "Elden Ring" that's especially unforgiving — and that's saying something, given that the "Souls"-like title is pretty merciless as a whole. Many players bash their heads against the wall over and over trying to defeat Malenia. Fortunately, they don't have to play alone — "Elden Ring" offers players the option to summon those who are willing to help out.

This results in countless signs being placed outside the entrance to the boss room where other players offer assistance when summoned to your game. Amongst those signs, you could often find Let Me Solo Her. The character had more than just an odd name — it was very strangely dressed, too, wearing nothing but underwear and a jar on its head alongside a set of weapons. However, it's skill and dedication that got Let Me Solo Her to become a player favorite.