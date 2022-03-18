Elden Ring's Secret Walls May Be Far More Elusive Than Any Of Us Imagined

"Elden Ring," and by extension similar FromSoftware titles like "Dark Souls," have earned a reputation for being difficult. But not just difficult — the games are also somewhat notorious for not supplying (or in some cases even obfuscating) much of their information to players. Not without meticulous item description reading or consulting online walkthroughs, anyway.

Fake walls, referred to as "illusory," are the kind of secret (or not-so-secret) element that you definitely will not see signposted by a tutorial message outside of maybe a brief tutorial area, if you're lucky. If you're playing online you might find the occasional message left by other players as a clue, but more often than not those types of breadcrumbs are left as a joke to make you waste a few seconds attacking a solid wall.

In the past, it would typically only take a single strike or a press of the interact button (depending on the game) to clear an illusory wall and find the secrets or horrors hiding behind it, but Reddit user teristam has discovered an exception to that rule in "Elden Ring" that has many FromSoftware fans worried. There's an illusory wall that takes up to 50 (yes, fifty) hits to disappear.