Early Elden Ring Reviews Are Here And They All Agree

It's a big day for "Dark Souls" fans, as early reviews for "Elden Ring" have gone live. Quite possibly the biggest game of the year – and if not, "Elden Ring" is at least among the most anticipated – there are undoubtedly a lot of people wondering if From Software can stick the landing yet again and successfully drop "Dark Souls" gameplay in an open world.

With at least a few examples of highly-anticipated AAA games failing to meet expectations in recent memory, there's probably been a fair bit of anxiety among fans regarding whether or not "Elden Ring" can actually live up to the hype. Today's early reviews answer that question, so if you've been looking forward to the game, you'll definitely want to see what they have to say. If you're new to "Dark Souls" and wondering whether the upcoming title is a good jumping-off point, you can also look at SlashGear's first impressions post to get an idea of what it's like to play "Elden Ring" as a "Dark Souls" noob.