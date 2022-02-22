Elden Ring Launch Trailer Drops Release Times And Spoilers Aplenty

Going hand in hand with this launch trailer, Bandai Namco has also revealed the global launch times for "Elden Ring." You can see the launch times listed above, but if you're playing on console and you live outside of the U.S., the only thing you need to know is that Elden Ring launches on February 25th at midnight in your local time zone.

That makes it pretty easy for those playing on console, but on PC it's an entirely different story. For instance, here in the United States, The PC version of Elden Ring launches at 6 PM EST/5 PM CST/3 PM PST on February 24th. So, if you're playing on PC, you get to start playing a few hours earlier than our console brothers and sisters (it should be noted that the console versions of "Elden Ring" launch at midnight EST on the 25th in the U.S., which translates to 11 PM CST/9 PM PST on the 24th).

While the image above has all of the launch times on it, it may be easier just to check the "Elden Ring" website directly as launch times are listed there as well. It's important to keep in mind that "Elden Ring" pre-load will be available 48 hours before launch on PlayStation consoles and Steam, while it's already available on Xbox consoles. If you're looking to play "Elden Ring" the moment it goes live, you'll want to pre-load the game once it's available later this week.