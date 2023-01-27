Dead Space Remake Launches Without Steam Deck Support

It feels like just yesterday that we were sinking our teeth into "The Callisto Protocol" to pass the time until the "Dead Space" remake launched. While the former was a decent appetizer to fans of EA's spooky space horror, many felt it fell short of the standard the original game set way back in 2008.

"Dead Space" and all its sequels have held up quite well even two generations later, and the remake has aged it finer than wine, according to early reviews. Some have stated it sets the standard for what a remake should be in 2023 — likening it to the successful reimagining of the original "Resident Evil" games and the "Final Fantasy VII" remake.

The "Dead Space" remake is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S. That notably leaves Nintendo Switch players out of the handheld fun, but if you were hoping for a different handheld to pick up the slack with regards to portable availability, we have some bad news for you.