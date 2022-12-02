'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam

"The Callisto Protocol" is a story-driven, survival-horror sci-fi game that launched on December 2, 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. The game draws inspiration from gaming classics in the genre, like "Dead Space," as well as cinematic pieces, like "Alien."

The plot centers on a pilot wrongfully incarcerated in Black Iron Prison, located on one of Jupiter's moons, shortly before the inmates of the prison start to turn into violent monstrosities. The game was highly anticipated before its launch, adding fuel to the survival-horror renaissance that seems to be happening.

There are many reasons why video games get bad reviews, but the main focus of bad reviews usually relates to poorly executed gameplay and mechanics, an in-game currency that turns it into a pay-to-win experience, bugs and poor performance, or simply failing to deliver a complete game. Some of these problems are, of course, fixable after launch through updates and patches. In recent years, game studios have become notorious for abusing the live-service model by delivering an incomplete or buggy game at launch, only to send out an update a few weeks later correcting some of the biggest problems.