Dead Space Remake Hit With A Delay

Well, it looks like the "Dead Space" remake, which is bound for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X, won't be coming out in 2022 — which, to be fair, was never set in stone. But now you'll have to wait a little bit longer to revisit the U.S.G Ishimura for the first time.

The "Dead Space" series was very well received when it debuted in 2008, with a trio of main titles stretching into 2013 with "Dead Space 3," as well as a number of side games and spin offs like the 2010 prequel to "dead Space 2" that released on mobile devices, "Dead Space Ignition." So of course news of a "Resident Evil 2"-style remake of the first game was a big deal for many long-time fans.

It also brings hope that, just maybe, EA would be willing to try and bring the series back after the rumored "Dead Space 4" was reportedly canceled back in 2013. Unfortunately, the official "Dead Space" Twitter account has confirmed that the game won't be coming out until sometime in early 2023.