Here are the PS4 accessories that will work with PS5

As Sony has been revealing more information about the PlayStation 5, it’s repeatedly suggested that a number of existing PlayStation 4 peripherals would be compatible with the new consoles. Today, Sony shared more specifics, revealing which accessories will be compatible and which will not. Generally, it seems that most first-party accessories will work with the PlayStation 5 to some degree, but there are some exceptions to keep in mind.

In a post to the PlayStation Blog today, Sony says that specialty peripherals – those being “officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks” – will work in PlayStation 5 games and PlayStation 4 games, assuming those PlayStation 4 games are backward compatible. So, if you’re a hardcore fighting game fan and you picked up an expensive arcade stick to use on PS4, it sounds like you’ll be able to keep using it on PlayStation 5.

The Sony-made Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets will continue working on PlayStation 5 as well, but so will any third-party headsets that can connect via USB or audio jack. Just as well, the PS Move and PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work in PlayStation VR games on the PlayStation 5, but that isn’t much of a surprise since Sony has been saying the PlayStation 5 will support current-gen PSVR headsets basically since the beginning.

Sony also revealed today that the PlayStation Camera for PS4 will work with PlayStation 5 (in supported PSVR games at least), but it’ll need a special adapter in order to function. Sony says it will provide that adapter at “no additional cost” to PSVR users, but details on how to actually get one are being kept under wraps for now.

Finally, Sony did confirm that the DualShock 4 and other licensed third-party controllers will work with the PlayStation 5, but there’s something of a caveat to keep in mind, as they’ll only work with supported PlayStation 4 games. In other words, you’ll need the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller to play PlayStation 5 games, as Sony believes “PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features” of the upcoming console, including its controller.